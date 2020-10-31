Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK opened at $599.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $588.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

