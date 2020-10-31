Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after buying an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,148,000 after buying an additional 284,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,041,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.