Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $76,000 in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 1,237,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 500,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $2,035,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,157,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,699,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,998. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.59 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

