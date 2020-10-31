Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

