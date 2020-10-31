Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Exelon by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

