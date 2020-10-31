Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

