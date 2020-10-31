Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $522,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.65.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

