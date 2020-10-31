Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $46.77 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 5.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $46,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $322.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.65 and a 200-day moving average of $333.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.