Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $22.11 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises about 2.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.21% of Avery Dennison worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $138.39 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

