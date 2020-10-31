Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 433,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 83.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

