Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

