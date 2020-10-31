Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 2,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 45,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,968,000 after buying an additional 100,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.20. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.