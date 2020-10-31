Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 152 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 179.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

