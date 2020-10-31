Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after buying an additional 856,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2,088.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after buying an additional 835,492 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,198,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 757,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FirstEnergy by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,221,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 623,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

