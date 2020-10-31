Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 682 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 101.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

