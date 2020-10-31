Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dell were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dell by 938.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,209,598.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $32,031,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

NYSE DELL opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.