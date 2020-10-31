Dejan Deklich Sells 7,713 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91.

On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $3,777.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47.

On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24.

NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

