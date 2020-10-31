Dejan Deklich Sells 7,713 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $121,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91.
- On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $3,777.96.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47.
- On Saturday, September 19th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65.
- On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24.
NYSE EGHT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
