DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DaVita by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

