Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Short Interest Up 106.9% in October

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 880,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 173,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

DWLD stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

