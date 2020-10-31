Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.99. Data I/O shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 16,316 shares.

The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data I/O stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the quarter. Data I/O makes up approximately 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned 4.35% of Data I/O worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

