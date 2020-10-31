Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Danaher by 76.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day moving average is $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

