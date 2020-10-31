Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Danaher by 26.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.