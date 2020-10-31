DA Davidson Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

EBMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $130.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.