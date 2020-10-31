DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

CR opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 427.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after acquiring an additional 771,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 377.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

