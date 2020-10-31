DA Davidson Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

