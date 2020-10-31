DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of FFWM opened at $14.87 on Thursday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in First Foundation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

