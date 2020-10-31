CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CVS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

