CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

