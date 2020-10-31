CVR Partners (UAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.36). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter.

NYSE UAN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

