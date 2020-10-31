CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
