CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.94. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

