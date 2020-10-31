Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 7.7% After Strong Earnings

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.69. 169,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 221,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.