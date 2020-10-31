Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.55. Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.71.

Get Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI.TO) alerts:

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (CXI.TO) (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, international wire transfer and electronic payments, traveler's cheques, foreign check clearing, and issuing foreign bank drafts.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International Corp. (CXI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.