CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) vs. ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIAC) Head to Head Contrast

CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CTN Media Group alerts:

73.1% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTN Media Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTN Media Group and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 1 11 12 0 2.46

ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTN Media Group and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.63 $3.31 billion $5.01 5.70

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CTN Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTN Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.