CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $579,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $123.84 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,326 shares of company stock worth $156,514,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

