Crocs, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crocs by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

