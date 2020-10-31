Critical Analysis: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Kyocera (NASDAQ:KYOCY)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 6.99 $853.60 million $5.71 24.74 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.36 $991.03 million $2.74 20.15

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 8 21 0 2.72 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $142.69, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Kyocera.

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kyocera pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34% Kyocera 6.41% 3.92% 3.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Kyocera on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies; and enterprise contents management and business process outsourcing services for document-related business. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.