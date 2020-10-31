Critical Analysis: Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) versus Simon Worldwide (NYSE:SWWI)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear -10.14% 0.37% 0.19% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Simon Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.46 $259.81 million $1.66 12.51 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 3 7 0 2.70 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Simon Worldwide on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

