Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

