Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Cree stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 314,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $121,420,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Cree by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

