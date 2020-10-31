Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Lowered to $65.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 40.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,719 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 68.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Cree by 36.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cree by 302.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,431 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.