Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

CREE stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cree by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cree by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

