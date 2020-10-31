Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $153.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Credicorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $111.40 and a 1 year high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The firm had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Credicorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.