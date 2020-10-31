Crawford & Company (CRD.A) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%.

Shares of NYSE CRD.A opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

