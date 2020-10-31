Cowen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

COWN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $593.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $21.71.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

