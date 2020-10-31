CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

