Contrasting Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT)

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) and Riviera Tool (OTCMKTS:RIVT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Makita and Riviera Tool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Makita 0 0 2 0 3.00 Riviera Tool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Makita has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riviera Tool has a beta of -5.98, meaning that its stock price is 698% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Makita and Riviera Tool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Makita 8.05% 7.04% 5.94% Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Makita and Riviera Tool’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Makita $4.52 billion 2.75 $439.13 million $1.88 24.32 Riviera Tool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Riviera Tool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Makita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Makita shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Riviera Tool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Makita beats Riviera Tool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita brand. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

About Riviera Tool

Riviera Tool Co. operates as a designer and manufacturer of complex die systems used in the production of sheet metal stamped parts and assemblies for the automotive industry. Its stamping die systems are used in the production of automobile and truck body parts such as roofs, hoods, fenders, doors, door frames, structural components and bumpers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

