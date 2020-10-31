Contrasting Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) & Stonepath Group (NASDAQ:SGRZ)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.02% 28.08% 16.42% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Stonepath Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $8.18 billion 1.81 $590.40 million $3.45 25.61 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and Stonepath Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 3 5 0 0 1.63 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus target price of $76.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Stonepath Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

