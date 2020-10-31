Contrasting Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and TransMedics Group (NYSE:TMDX)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electromed and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01% TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electromed and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 76.96%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Electromed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electromed and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $32.47 million 2.20 $4.16 million $0.47 17.68 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 13.78 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -5.08

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats TransMedics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

