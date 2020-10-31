ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

