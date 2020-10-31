Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 93,558 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

